Florent Menegaux Set to Succeed Senard as New Michelin CEO

Michelin’s CEO Jean-Dominique Senard recently announced that he will not stand for re-election in 2019. Now, the company has announced that Florent Menegaux is set to replace Senard following the close of the 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting.

At the 2018 Annual Meeting, two resolutions will be submitted to shareholders:

– an extraordinary resolution to elect Florent Menegaux as General Managing Partner;

– an ordinary resolution to elect Yves Chapot as Managing Partner.

Once these replacements have been made, the non-managing general partner, SAGES, will appoint Menegaux to succeed Senard as CEO at the close of the 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting.

In 1997, Florent Menegaux joined Michelin as Commercial Director for truck tires in the U.K. and Ireland. In 2003, he became head of Truck Tires for South America. In 2005, he was appointed head of the Africa – Middle East Zone. Menegaux was appointed Executive Vice President for the Passenger Car and Light Truck worldwide activities in 2008. He also oversees Michelin’s Motorsports activities and Materials business. In December 2014, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer and then Senior Executive Vice President of the Michelin Group in 2017.

Jean-Dominique Senard joined Michelin in March 2005 as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Michelin Group Executive Council. In May 2007, he was appointed Managing Partner of the Michelin Group.During the Group’s 2011 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Jean-Dominique Senard was appointed Managing General Partner of the Michelin Group alongside Michel Rollier.Jean-Dominique Senard is CEO of the Michelin Group since May 2012. He supervises the Executive Committee and the Legal and Digital Activities Corporate Directions.