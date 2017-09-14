Firestone Launches New Winter Tires

Bridgestone Americas’ Firestone brand has launched two new winter tires – the Winterforce 2 tire for cars and minivans, and Winterforce 2UV tire for crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks.

“The Firestone Winterforce 2 and Winterforce 2 UV tires are a great choice for practical-minded drivers looking for dependable winter performance season after season,” said Erik Seidel, president of consumer replacement tire sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “We focused on taking our legendary Firestone Winterforce offering to the next level. The result is an affordable, long-lasting, next-generation line of tires that dig into snow and slush and offer reliable grip in winter driving conditions.”

Certified with the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation, the Firestone Winterforce 2 and Winterforce 2UV tires feature a redesigned, full-depth tread pattern and open shoulder slots for increased snow performance, Bridgestone said. Additionally, every tire in the Firestone Winterforce tire line is studdable. The Firestone Winterforce 2UV tire offers 14 percent more coverage of crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks than its predecessor.

Available in 52 sizes, the Firestone Winterforce 2 and Winterforce 2UV tire are backed by the Firestone 30-Day Buy and Try Guarantee.

To learn more, contact an authorized Firestone tire dealer or visit FirestoneTire.com.