Firestone Industrial Products to Intelligent Ride Solutions at IAA

Firestone Industrial Products Company, LLC (FSIP) will showcase its newest technology and solutions at the 67th Bi-Annual Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA) Commercial Vehicles Conference in Hanover, Germany, Sept. 20-27.

“With more than 80 years of experience providing solutions to eliminate vibration in transportation, Firestone Industrial Products is excited to attend IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018 to discuss how our latest innovation is shaping the future of mobility in the commercial vehicle industry,” said Craig Schneider, president, of FSIP. “We are eager to connect with our customers at the world’s leading trade show for transport, logistics and mobility and to showcase our advancements on a global stage.”

FSIP will spotlight its Firestone Airide Pro air damping technology alongside the company’s commercial solutions. Designed for the trailer application, Firestone Airide Pro air springs provide air damping technology with true body and axle control, leading to longer tire life, lower total cost of ownership and improved ride quality, FSIP says.

The comapny will also showcase the research behind its newest development: intelligent air springs. This new technology will provide critical data around acceleration, pressure and temperature through sensors that connect the air spring and the tire. FSIP will also meet with customers to discuss how intelligent air springs can meet the needs of commercial fleets and shape the future of transportation.

FSIP Director of Technology Graham Brookes will demonstrate the company’s anti-vibration technology to attendees at its booth at Hall 16, Stand Co1 on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 9:30 a.m. CEST.