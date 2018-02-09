Firestone Industrial Products Named Corporate Member of CLEPA

Firestone Industrial Products Company (FSIP) has announced it has been named a corporate member of CLEPA, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers, and appointed to support research and development to enhance commercial transportation across Europe. This appointment allows FSIP to have a direct impact on the future of efficient and sustainable mobility across the continent.

“For more than 75 years, Firestone Industrial Products has driven innovative, engineered vehicular technology to eliminate vibration in global transportation,” said Craig Schneider, president, FSIP. “Our team’s involvement in CLEPA research and development efforts is a natural fit and a true testament to our skilled engineers. We are eager to work alongside the other corporate members to transform European transportation for years to come.”

Through its CLEPA membership, FSIP experts will participate in ENSEMBLE, a targeted research and development project focused on providing integrated solutions for efficient commercial platooning. Commercial platooning utilizes vehicle technology to electronically tether two or more commercial trucks together along a route, which increases fuel efficiency and safety. As a partner of top global vehicle manufacturers and with extensive experience developing innovative and reliable intelligent commercial transportation solutions, FSIP is uniquely qualified to provide solutions that help meet the objectives of platooning technology.

Membership in CLEPA also provides FSIP access to proprietary market analysis and the opportunity to be directly involved with industry initiatives and closely connected with the more than 100 CLEPA corporate partners.