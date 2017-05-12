Firestone Goes Off-Road with M/T Tire

Carley joined Tire Review as an associate editor in 2015. A 2015 graduate of Kent State University with a degree in magazine journalism and a minor in writing, Carley was the editor of the student-run news site, KentWired. Prior to joining Tire Review, Carley worked as a writer, blogger, editor and Web editor for multiple campus magazines and student projects and interned with the Chautauquan Daily as the newspaper’s Web editor.

Fifteen years after the launch of the Firestone Destination M/T tire, Bridgestone Americas’ Firestone brand has introduced the next generation of its mud-terrain tire – the Destination M/T2.

Tucked away on the wooded trails of Overland Experts’ off-road training site in Orange, Va., automotive media and social media influencers tested the tires’ improvements in mud and rocky terrain during the Destination M/T2 Challenge.

Designed for 4X4 vehicles, pickup trucks and SUVs, the Destination M/T2 features an all-new tread compound and aggressive tread design to offer even more traction in off-road conditions than it’s predecessor.

A new 3-ply sidewall construction and an aggressive shoulder offer traction on deep mud, rock, and sand, and new 23-degree attack angles between lugs helps the tire grip surfaces for strong pulling power, Firestone said. Additionally, stone and mud ejectors help clear the tread of debris.

“The Firestone Destination M/T2 tire is the ultimate tire for adventure-seekers looking to get the most performance out of their truck or Jeep,” said Erik Seidel, president of consumer replacement tire sales in the U.S. and Canada at Bridgestone Americas. “Overlanders and weekend warriors expect their tires to perform across a wide range of intense conditions, and the Destination M/T2 delivers an incredible off-road driving experience. We built a tough tire that attacks the terrain.”

Another major improvement of the Destination M/T2 is snow performance. The tire features sipes and 20% more biting edges for grip in the wet and snow.

The Firestone Destination M/T2 tire will be available in July in 29 sizes, 15- to -22-inch wheel diameter. The new sizes also include three 37-inch wide tires.

The tire is backed by a Gold Pledge Limited Warranty and the Firestone 30- Day Buy & Try Guarantee.

Read more about the new Firestone Destination M/T2 and the Overland Experts driving experience in the June issue of Tire Review.