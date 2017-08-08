News/Bridgestone
August 8, 2017

Firestone Building Products Announces New President

Firestone Building Products, LLC (Firestone) has announced that Bridgestone executive Taylor Cole has been named president of Firestone Building Products, effective Aug. 14.

Cole will succeed current President, Tim Dunn, who will retire Oct. 1 after more than 31 years with Firestone and its parent company, Bridgestone Americas. As president, Cole will lead the long-term growth strategy and planning for Firestone, overseeing all aspects of marketing, sales, technology, and international business development.

Cole joined Bridgestone in 2015 as president of commercial OTR tires. Prior to joining Bridgestone, he served as managing director of U.S. new equipment and aftermarket business units at Howden North America Inc.

