Firestone Ag Hosts Nuffield International Farming Scholars

Firestone Ag, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, hosted 10 Nuffield International Farming Scholars at the Firestone Ag tire plant in Des Moines, Iowa, to provide a glimpse inside the tire manufacturing process.

The Nuffield International Farming Scholars is a global network of farmers that works to provide insight growth to members through leadership.

On their tour of the Firestone plant, scholars learned about the history of Firestone Ag and its manufacturing process from the rubber acquisition to the final crafted product.

“It’s an honor to host the Nuffield Scholars and board members,” said Tony Orlando, president of Firestone Ag. “Firestone Ag is steeped in a rich history of building industry-leading ag tires and helping our customers to be better farmers.”

The scholars represented a diverse set of countries and regions, including the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Netherlands, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand. Nuffield International Farming Scholars board members Bill Northey, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, and Ed Kee, former Delaware Secretary of Agriculture, also were in attendance.