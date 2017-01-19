News/Federal
January 19, 2017

Fire at Federal Facility

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

A fire at Federal Corp.’s facility in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District could end up costing the tiremaker production time and money, according to the Taipei Times.

A fire broke out at the Taiwan facility on Jan. 16, and the cause is under investigation.

“The cause of the fire and actual losses at the plant are being assessed,” spokesman Yang Chien-chung told a news conference in Taipei, adding that there were 200,000 tires at the facility.

It is estimated that the fire could cost the company roughly NT$300 million in lost revenue each month, because operations have to be suspended, Yang said.

Production is expected to begin again at the facility by the end of the second quarter.

 

 

 

 

