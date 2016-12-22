Federated Auto Parts has raised more than $350,000 for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign and is still taking donations and toys at participating locations.

“When people think of Toys for Tots, the holidays often come to mind, but at Federated, the Toys for Tots campaign has become a year-round program,” said John Marcum, director of marketing, Federated Auto Parts. “We have conducted fund-raising events throughout the year and, because of the generous support of our members and vendors, we have raised over $350,000 for Toys for Tots and we’re not done yet.”

Donations and toys can still be made at participating Federated member locations and financial contributions can also be made online at federatedautoparts.com.

“One of the great things about the Toys for Tots program is that donations are used in the area where the toys and money are collected. This lets our members help provide a Merry Christmas to deserving children in their respective communities,” said Marcum. “While the holiday season may already be upon us, it’s never too late, or too early, to donate to this very worthy cause.”