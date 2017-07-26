Federated Recognizes Supplier Partners for Support of Federated Car Care Program

Federated Auto Parts has honored several of its suppliers for outstanding support of the Federated Car Care Center program.

The suppliers honored include:

ACDelco

Airtex

Akebono

Cardone Industries

Continental VDO

CRP Industries

Dayco

East Penn

Exide

Federal Mogul

Gates

Motorcraft

Radiator Specialty Co.

SMP

Tenneco

UnderCar Express

Wix

“Our Federated Car Care program has expanded significantly over the last several years and a lot of that growth has to do with the involvement of our supplier partners,” said John Marcum, director of marketing of Federated Auto Parts. “As we continue to build a strong Federated Car Care network of experienced, well trained and trusted repair facilities, these leading suppliers help us provide them with the best car care support in the industry. We appreciate their generosity and active participation.”

The Federated Car Care Center program is a support program in which Federated provides its members with a comprehensive national advertising program, signage, marketing support, technical and business training, and other valuable programs, such as a nationwide warranty.