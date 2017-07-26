News/Awards
July 26, 2017

Federated Recognizes Supplier Partners for Support of Federated Car Care Program

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Federated Auto Parts has honored several of its suppliers for outstanding support of the Federated Car Care Center program.

The suppliers honored include:

  • ACDelco
  • Airtex
  • Akebono
  • Cardone Industries
  • Continental VDO
  • CRP Industries
  • Dayco
  • East Penn
  • Exide
  • Federal Mogul
  • Gates
  • Motorcraft
  • Radiator Specialty Co.
  • SMP
  • Tenneco
  • UnderCar Express
  • Wix

“Our Federated Car Care program has expanded significantly over the last several years and a lot of that growth has to do with the involvement of our supplier partners,” said John Marcum, director of marketing of Federated Auto Parts. “As we continue to build a strong Federated Car Care network of experienced, well trained and trusted repair facilities, these leading suppliers help us provide them with the best car care support in the industry. We appreciate their generosity and active participation.”

The Federated Car Care Center program is a support program in which Federated provides its members with a comprehensive national advertising program, signage, marketing support, technical and business training, and other valuable programs, such as a nationwide warranty.

