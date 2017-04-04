Federated Members to ‘Get Dirty with Kenny’

Federated Auto Parts is once again running the Federated “Get Dirty with Kenny” dirt track racing experience promotion for select Federated Car Care Center members. Winners will get to participate in a dirt track race experience with Kenny Schrader.

“The Federated ‘Get Dirty with Kenny’ promotion is a favorite of our members and their customers and one of the many reasons to be part of the Federated Car Care Center program,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts. “Federated Car Care Center members can count on Federated for top quality name brand parts, outstanding customer service, business-building support programs and fun promotions like ‘Get Dirty with Kenny.’”

To enter the promotion, shops must be enrolled as a Federated Car Care Center member by June 1, 2017. Members in good standing are automatically registered to earn a chance to win.

Winners will receive an all-expense paid trip for two to the St. Louis to dirt track race with Schrader, get a behind the scenes look at the racing business and see the city of the iconic Gateway Arch. The Federated “Get Dirty with Kenny” dirt track driving experience will be hosted in early August at the Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway in Pevely, Mo.

For more information about the Federated Car Care program and the “Get Dirty with Kenny” promotion, visit federatedautoparts.com.