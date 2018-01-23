Federated Auto Parts Kicks Off Free Fuel Fridays

Federated Auto Parts has again kicked off its popular Federated Free Fuel Fridays contest on Facebook. Every Friday through March 16, Federated will announce four winners of free gas cards on each of its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages.

“It’s been a cold, rough winter, so why not stay in, log on and visit Federated on Facebook? You could become one of the next Free Fuel Fridays winners,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts. “You’ll find the Federated Facebook communities a valuable source for information, car care tips and fun contests like Free Fuel Fridays. Visit and enter; it’s that easy.”

To enter, visit Federated on Facebook and click on the Free Fuel Fridays tab and fill in the entry information. Those who enter for a chance to win can receive extra entries by sharing the contest with their Facebook friends.

Two winners of $50 gas cards will be randomly selected from each of the Federated Facebook pages for a total of four winners announced each Friday from Jan. 26 to March 16.