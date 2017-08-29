Federated Awards Scholarship to Delaware Student

The Federated Car Care scholarship has been awarded to Erica VanVessen of Felton, Del. The scholarship program is funded by Fisher Auto Parts and administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in memory of the late Art Fisher, founder of Federated Auto Parts.

“We want to congratulate Erica VanVessen on this well-deserved honor,” said Bo Fisher, CEO of Fisher Auto Parts and chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “She is an exemplary student who is motivated and actively involved in the community. We wish her great success as she continues her college studies and pursues a rewarding career in the auto care industry.”

Federated Car Care scholarships are awarded to the employees or children of Federated Car Care Center members. To be considered, applicants must meet the criteria outlined in the Federated section of the foundation’s Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website and must name Federated in the sponsor section of their completed application.