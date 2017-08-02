News/Federated Auto Parts
August 2, 2017

Federated Auto Parts Builds Relationships through Sponsorship

The Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 at Richmond Raceway.

“The Federated Auto Parts 400 weekend has turned into a fun business-building opportunity for Federated members and supplier partners,” said J.R. Bishop, director of motorsports and event marketing for Federated Auto Parts. “Most of our members use the Federated 400 as a chance to entertain customers as well as reward staff members. The vendor expo gives Federated suppliers the opportunity to interact with members and customers in a relaxed, enjoyable environment.”

The 2017 Federated Auto Parts 400 is the last chance for drivers to try to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs, and the regular season NASCAR champion will be crowned that night following the race. In addition, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his final, two-race appearance at Richmond when he competes in the Federated 400.

The Federated 400 is NASCAR’s regular season finale. NBC Sports Network will televise the race nationally at 7:30 p.m. EST.

