May 10, 2017

Federal Wins Red Dot Award

Federal Tire Corp.’s 595RS-RR UHP tire has won a Red Dot Award for its refined outlook, exceptional steering, and prolonged endurance, the tiremaker said.

“Winning Red Dot Awards is testament to our dedication to tire performance and quality. We are very proud that our 595RS-RR has received such global recognition from the Red Dot Awards and we will continue to enhance our product competitiveness through continuous R&D concentration,” said Da-Wu Chen, global sales and marketing director of Federal Tires.

The Red Dot Design Awards is considered one of the world’s biggest design awards. Evaluations are made based on innovation, aesthetic characteristics, applicability, functionality, and efficiency.

