Federal-Mogul Brings Jurid Brake Pads to North America

Federal-Mogul Motorparts has launched an extensive line of Jurid replacement brake pads to fit the growing number of German nameplate vehicles in North America.

This is the first time the European original equipment and replacement brake products will be available in North America. Jurid pads cover approximately 98% of German passenger vehicles registered in the U.S. and Canada. Jurid brake pads have been standard equipment on many Volkswagen Golf models since the mid-1970s, and Jurid pads have also been OE on the Audi A3, BMW 4 Series and i8, Mercedes-Benz A-Class and Volkswagen Passat.

“The Jurid brand is known and trusted by automotive professionals worldwide based on its more than century-long heritage of advanced technology and premium performance for German passenger vehicles,” said Christine Fisher, Federal-Mogul Motorparts group brand manager of friction in North America.

“We are pleased to bring many of the same leading-edge, OE-based technologies and aftermarket brake pads to distributors, service providers and consumers throughout North America.”

For more information about Jurid brake pads, visit juridparts.us.