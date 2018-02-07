Falken Wildpeak A/T3WA to be OE on 2019 Ram 1500

Falken Tires has announced that the Wildpeak A/T3WA been selected by FCA US LLC for its all-new 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck, built at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The latest Ram truck recently made its world debut in January at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Tire sizes for the 2019 Ram 1500 are LT275/65R18C (113/110S) and 275/55R20 (113T). Falken will be the exclusive original equipment supplier on the new 4×4 off-road package. These two sizes of the Wildpeak A/T3WA tires were custom designed and engineered specifically for the Ram 1500 off-road package to meet to the automaker’s stringent technical requirements.

“The all-terrain, any weather rugged capability of our Falken A/T3WA will fit the new Ram 1500 perfectly,” stated David Colletti, Falken’s Vice President, Original Equipment. “Coupling WILDPEAK’s aggressive sidewall design and tread pattern with the strength of the Ram pickup will enhance its off-road performance as well as its drivability. Falken is excited to play a role as a valued supplier.”