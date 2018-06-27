News/Falken Tire Corp.
June 27, 2018

Falken Tire’s ZE001 A/S Chosen as OE on Mazda6

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

16th China International Tire Expo Coming in August

Bridgestone Dropping ATD for Passenger, LT Tire Distribution

Nokian Tyres CEO to Participate in Ironman 70.3 Finland

Titan Introduces Goodyear Logger Lug III For Forestry Industry

Falken Tire's ZE001 A/S Chosen as OE on Mazda6

Bridgestone Launches New Retail Showroom Program for Tire Dealers

AAA: Worn Tires Put Drivers At Risk

U.S. Supreme Court Rules States Can Force Online Retailers to Collect Sales Tax

Mahle Introduces 10-Ton Wheel Lift

TireHub Seen as Positive for Goodyear Tire in Long Run, Longbow Research Reports

Falken Ziex Z001 Aall-season Mazda Model 6
Falken’s Ziex Z001 A/S on the Mazda6.
Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. has started supplying Falken Tire’s Ziex ZE001 A/S high-performance tires to Mazda Motor Corporation for use as original equipment on its latest model Mazda6, which went on sale this spring.
Primarily targeting the North American market, the new model Mazda6 represents the flagship vehicle at the top of Mazda’s lineup of passenger cars in the region. The Ziex ZE001 A/S all-season tires balance consistent steering stability, refined riding comfort and quiet running in addition to superior fuel efficiency and braking performance to fulfill the performance requirements of the latest Mazda6 model, Falken says.
Show Full Article