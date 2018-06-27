Falken Tire’s ZE001 A/S Chosen as OE on Mazda6

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. has started supplying Falken Tire’s Ziex ZE001 A/S high-performance tires to Mazda Motor Corporation for use as original equipment on its latest model Mazda6, which went on sale this spring.

Primarily targeting the North American market, the new model Mazda6 represents the flagship vehicle at the top of Mazda’s lineup of passenger cars in the region. The Ziex ZE001 A/S all-season tires balance consistent steering stability, refined riding comfort and quiet running in addition to superior fuel efficiency and braking performance to fulfill the performance requirements of the latest Mazda6 model, Falken says.