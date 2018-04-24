Falken Tires Selected as OE on 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Falken Tires has become the original equipment supplier to the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, providing fitments for both 16-in. as well as 17-in. rim diameters with its Sincera SN250A all-season tire.

Falken began production of the Sincera tire in late March 2018 at parent company’s Sumitomo Rubber’s Thailand plant. Markets served for the new Jetta equipped with Falken-branded tires include all of North America, with 16-inch tires available this June. Cars with the 17-inch configuration Falken tires will be available by December 2018. Sizes include 205/60R16 92H and 205/55R17 91H.

“Falken Tires welcomes the opportunity to join the Volkswagen family,” said David Colletti, Falken’s vice president of original equipment. “The Jetta has been a sales leader for Volkswagen since the early 1980s, bringing many new owners into the fold. We’re proud as a tire brand to help reach this dynamic group of drivers and enthusiasts who will see how well the new Jetta responds on our Sincera All-Season tires.”

The symmetric, ribbed tread pattern of the Sincera SN250A all-season is designed to create stiffer grooves that support each other for even wear, prolonging the life of the tire and making the Sincera a perfect match to the driver who desires cruising comfort in any weather condition, Falken said in a release.

Though the Jetta sedan continues as Volkswagen’s best-selling vehicle, the designers and engineers at VW have created a brand new model for 2019. The car features a coupe-like body design, a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine that gets EPA estimated highway fuel economy of 40 mpg and a choice of six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions.