Falken Tires
April 24, 2018

Falken Tires Selected as OE on 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Falken Sincera Volkswagen Jetta
The Falken Sincera AS will come as original equipment models of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.

Falken Tires has become the original equipment supplier to the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, providing fitments for both 16-in. as well as 17-in. rim diameters with its Sincera SN250A all-season tire.

Falken began production of the Sincera tire in late March 2018 at parent company’s Sumitomo Rubber’s Thailand plant. Markets served for the new Jetta equipped with Falken-branded tires include all of North America, with 16-inch tires available this June. Cars with the 17-inch configuration Falken tires will be available by December 2018. Sizes include 205/60R16 92H and 205/55R17 91H.

“Falken Tires welcomes the opportunity to join the Volkswagen family,” said David Colletti, Falken’s vice president of original equipment. “The Jetta has been a sales leader for Volkswagen since the early 1980s, bringing many new owners into the fold. We’re proud as a tire brand to help reach this dynamic group of drivers and enthusiasts who will see how well the new Jetta responds on our Sincera All-Season tires.”

The symmetric, ribbed tread pattern of the Sincera SN250A all-season is designed to create stiffer grooves that support each other for even wear, prolonging the life of the tire and making the Sincera a perfect match to the driver who desires cruising comfort in any weather condition, Falken said in a release.

Though the Jetta sedan continues as Volkswagen’s best-selling vehicle, the designers and engineers at VW have created a brand new model for 2019. The car features a coupe-like body design, a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine that gets EPA estimated highway fuel economy of 40 mpg and a choice of six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions.