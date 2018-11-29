Falken Tires Selected as OE for 2019 Nissan Altima and Rogue
Continuing its partnership with Nissan North America, Falken Tire has been selected as an original equipment supplier to Nissan for its new 2019 Altima and will expand its offerings as a current OE tire supplier for the 2019 Rogue.
Falken Tires’ Sincera SN250A all-season tire will come as OE on the 2019 Altima in the U.S. and Canada. The 2019 Rogue will be outfitted with a new Ziex ZE001 all-Season tire, size 225/60R18. The ZIiex ZE001 features Falken’s patented Silent Core technology, which reduces noise, based on a layer of innovative ether-polyurethane foam material that’s applied to the inside of the tire carcass.
The Sincera SN250A A/S for the 2019 Altima has a symmetric, ribbed tread pattern designed to create stiffer grooves that support each other for even wear, prolonging the life of the tire and making the Sincera a good fit for the driver who wants cruising comfort in all-weather conditions.
On the Rogue, the Falken Ziex ZE001 all-season tire’s new sound-absorbing technology – highlighted by a double-humped foam layer – is designed to help reduce road noise. Sizing for Falken’s Sincera SN250A all-season tire offered with the 2019 Altima will be P215/60R16, in H rating.