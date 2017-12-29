Falken Tire Raises Prices on Select Tires

Falken Tires will raise prices on select passenger car, light truck and medium truck (TBR) tire lines.

For their passenger car and light truck tires, the SINCERA SN250 A/S and WILDPEAK A/T3W will increase by 3% in price. TBR tires RI130, RI150, RI151, BI830 and BI850 will increase by 5% in price.

“These modest price increases will properly position these tire lines in the marketplace and reflect the value of the Falken brand,” the company said in a statement.

The price increases will take effect Jan. 1.

Falken Tires currently markets 14 car and light-truck tire models under seven lines in nine categories and 300 sizes. It also offers TBR tires for commercial use.

More on Falken Tire: Falken Tires Revealing Low Maintenance Concept, New Tires at MATS