Falken Tire
January 9, 2018

Go ‘Falkenspotting’ in Falken Tires’ Newest Contest

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Falken Tire photo contest
Falken Tire launched its ‘Falkenspotting’ photo contest.

Here’s a chance to show off your ride and those wheels!

Falken Tires has launched the “Falkenspotting Photo Contest,” which allows enthusiasts an opportunity to show off their rides.

All vehicles are welcome, says Nick Fousekis, Falken’s director, advertising and promotion. They just need to sport Falken Tires.

The contest is open now for entries and can be submitted on the company’s website here. Three monthly winners will be selected by Larry Chen, a renowned motorsports photographer, based on the following:

  1. originality and creativity
  2. commercial appeal
  3. overall quality
  4. the photo’s success in representing the brand

Prices will be rewarded from first to third place finalists: First place will receive $500; Second, $300; and third, $200.

You must be 18 years of age to participate. Images must be submitted by the owner of the photos.

