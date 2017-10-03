Falken Rolls Out New All-Season Tires

Falken Tire Corp. has introduced two new all-season tires; the Sincera SN201 A/S tire, designed for compact and mid-sized vehicles; and the ZIEX CT60 A/S tire, designed for modern crossovers.

The SN201 A/S is available in 14”-18” rim diameters and in both T & H speed ratings. The tire has been engineered for performance in all weather conditions due to its symmetrical rib design, solid center rib, high sipe density, four circumferential grooves and angled tread grooves, according to the company.

The ZIEX CT60 is available in more than 30 sizes and provides optimal handling, stability and defense against rough weather conditions and other road surface defects according to the company.

“The CT60 all-season has been constructed so that drivers will experience shorter stopping distances in wet and snowy weather without compromise to tread life,” said Drew Howlett, product manager. “The Sincera SN201 A/S is a brilliantly manufactured tire aimed squarely at one of our biggest markets – owners of Ford Focus, Honda Accord and Civic, Nissan Altima, Hyundai Elantra and Sonata and Toyota Camry and Corolla – and it will provide buyers with tremendous value.”