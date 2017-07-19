Falken Partners with Liverpool FC

Falken Tire has signed a multi-year collaboration with Liverpool Football Club as a Global Partner and Official Tire Partner.

“We’re delighted to partner with a football club as prestigious as Liverpool FC. We both believe in an exciting future and we look forward to working together to reward and recognize our customers, as well as connecting with more fans across all channels, including our trade and retail partners,” said Markus Bögner, COO of Falken Tyre Europe. “This partnership marks another milestone of our integrated football strategy. At the core it is built around the combination of in-stadium branding, quality time and experiences for dealers and simultaneously covering the football TV broadcast for Falken advertising in our key markets throughout Europe.”

As part of the deal, Falken has marketing and promotional rights, including digital and social media support, pitch-side LED branding, stadium branding, and access to Liverpool FC’s players and legends.