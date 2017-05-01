Falken OE on Volkswagen Touran

Sumitomo Rubber Industries’ Falken brand will shoe the newest Volkswagen Touran models. The Tourans will be outfitted with Falken Ziex ZE914A Ecorun tires in size 205/60 R16 96V XL.

“We’re very proud to have been chosen as the OEM for a further vehicle in the Volkswagen stable,” said Christian Stolting, key account manager OE at Falken Tyre Europe. “For consumers seeking a family vehicle like the Touran, safety and durability are paramount characteristics. The vehicle’s tires should naturally likewise reflect these considerations without compromise.”

The OE tires for the Touran will be manufactured at the SRI plant in Thailand.