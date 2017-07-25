Falken Joins SEMA Cares’s Pinewood Derby Race

Falken Tire Corp. is partnering with SEMA Cares to participate in the first ever Pinewood Derby Industry Cup Challenge. The event is hosted in conjunction with the annual SEMA Installation Banquet & Gala Fundraiser on July 28.

Members of the media, wholesalers/distributors and industry representatives will compete in teams and run a mini wooden derby car that was designed and created by children.

Proceeds from the races will benefit charities SEMA Cares has chosen to support, including Childhelp and Victory Junction.

“This is the 10th anniversary of the Pinewood Drag Races, but the beginning of a brand new competition that pits 30 different industry organizations against each other racing special Pinewood Derby cars, and Falken is delighted to participate in this worthy cause and competition,” stated Nick Fousekis, Falken director of advertising and promotions.

Childhelp assists abused and neglected children by providing counseling and programs in a safe and secure living environment. Victory Junction provides a camp experience for children with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses who otherwise would not be able to experience the outdoors.

The SEMA Cares Committee, established by the SEMA Board of Directors in 2007, aims to bring the voice and resources of the SEMA community together to make a positive difference in the lives of others.