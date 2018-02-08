ExxonMobil, GM Ventures Invest in On-Demand Vehicle Care Startup

ExxonMobil and GM Ventures have been announced as leading investors for Yoshi Inc., a Silicon Valley startup offering on-demand fuel delivery and vehicle care service.

Yoshi provides a mobile one-stop-shop vehicle care service, bringing fuel-ups, oil changes and car washes direct to the consumer. Customers can schedule gas deliveries and other services directly from their smartphones or computers. The subscription-based service is currently available to customers in Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area.

With the new $13.7 million in funding from the two lead investors and contributions from Y Combinator, the Durant Company, Arab Angel and others, Yoshi said it plans to expand to a further 25 metropolitan areas this year.Yoshi is also planning to expand to 25 major U.S. cities with support from investors.

General Motors Ventures took an interest in the startup due to the possibility of adding service ordering directly onboard the vehicle instead of just through the app.

“Investing in Yoshi’s fuel delivery service allows us to pilot an innovative, premium experience for our customers while integrating with the latest connected vehicle technology already onboard Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac vehicles,” said GM CTO Jon Lauckner.

Fuel delivery rates vary by region, but the average price is around $7 for the service, plus the cost of the gas. Vehicle owners also have to option to pay on a subscription basis of $20 a month, which includes weekly free deliveries.

“The on-demand economy is changing nearly every aspect of our everyday lives, including consumer expectations about the way fuels and lubricants are purchased, delivered and used,” said Adam Wariner, fuels and lubricants innovation manager. “We believe the simplicity and convenience of this direct-to-vehicle care service will attract new customers to Exxon and Mobil branded products.”

Customers will receive Exxon or Mobil Regular or Supreme+ Synergy Fuel and Mobil 1 and Mobil Super lubricants, depending on the vehicle’s specification or driver preference.

“We believe Yoshi has a big opportunity to be part of the transformation underway in the automotive industry relating to how vehicles get fueled and serviced, which can more than double a vehicle’s cost over its lifetime,” said Yoshi CEO Nick Alexander. “We could not have a better syndicate of investors supporting us, including the leading U.S. automaker and oil and gas company.”