Evans Tire Opens Three New Locations

Evans Tire recently celebrated grand opening events at three new locations in California – Chula Vista, Rancho Penasquitos and La Mesa – continuing their San Diego County expansion. The company says it plans to continue to expand into additional retail locations and increase the market share in the southern California area.

The Rancho Penasquitos and Chula Vista stores hosted grand openings in May, followed by the La Mesa store in July. Celebrations included free food, face painting and family fun for customers in each community.

Currently Evans Tire projected sales are expected to increase by 11% over last year. The company currently has 18 locations in the San Diego area and operates a single location TAG Motorsports store.

According to the company, they attribute their success to having great customer service, expert marketing and hiring the right people and retaining them.

“We have the best people in the industry,” said the company in a recent release. “The Evans Tire staff works tirelessly to live up to the high standards set by Evans Tire’s CEO, John Andonian.”