May 3, 2018

Evan's Tire Celebrates New Store Opening

Evan's tire and service centers new storeEvans Tire and Service Centers has opened a new store  in San Diego.

The new location, a former Big O Tires in the Scripps Summit neighborhood, is the third the company has opened in the last 12 months.

Evans Tire provides customers new tires and most auto services to care for their customers’ vehicles, including oil changes, brake service, fluid exchange, factory scheduled maintenance, shocks and struts, cooling system service and battery service.

The company plans to continue expanding its retail locations to increase their San Diego market share.  The San Diego area currently has 19 Evans Tire locations, including one TAG Motorsports location. Evan’s Tire is known as the “Home of the Buy 2 Get 2™.” It is a family-owned company with a history spanning more than 40 years.

