The European Commission of the European Union has issued a regulation that imposes countervailing duties on Chinese tire imports in response to findings of product dumping. The ruling covers tires with a load rating over 121 used on busses.

The accusation stems from a June 2017 complaint lodged by producers of bus tires in the EU. The European Commission found that there was sufficient evidence of dumping resulting in injury. According to TRIB, duties will represent about €52.85 ($63.00) to €82.17 ($97.96) per tire on all Chinese imports beginning on May 7 and will last for six months, or until the European Commission issues a final decision.

The full European Commission report can be found here.