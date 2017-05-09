ETI Elects New Officers

The Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI) welcomes new faces to its board and leadership. The trade association of automotive tool and equipment manufacturers and technical information providers recently announced its officers and new directors for 2017-2018.

The new slate of ETI leadership includes:

President – Brian Herron, Drew Technologies

Vice President, Programs – Jim Fish, Lemur Monitors

Vice President, Marketing – Kevin Fitzpatrick, Farsight

Secretary/Treasurer – Robert Vogt, IOSiX

Those serving on ETI’s Board of Directors include: Tim Morgan of Spanesi Americas; Chuck Abbott of CPS Products; Tom Bertosa of Bosch Automotive Service Solutions; Andres Huber of MAHLE Service Solutions; Ed Prange of Bosch Automotive Service Solutions; Harlan Siegel of Launch Tech USA; Neil Davis of Snap-on Diagnostics; David Rich of Innova; and Peter Richardson of Car-O-Liner

Based in Farmington Hills, Mich., ETI’s mission is to advance the vehicle service industry by providing technical data and open dialog between the manufacturers of transportation products, government regulators and the providers of tools, equipment and service information. For more information, go to etools.org.