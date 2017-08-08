News
August 8, 2017

ESCO Introduces Pro Series Trolley Jacks

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

New Jersey Prohibits Sale of Unsafe Used Tires

Martins Industries is Extending its Customer Service Hours

Independent Tire Dealers Group Names New President and CEO

Hunter Engineering’s New Website Wins dotCOMM Award

Forgeline Carbon+Forged Wheel Series Now In Full Production.

Pep Boys Acquires Connecticut Dealer

Avon Tyres Sponsors Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis

Carlstar Group Opens New Distribution Center

Goodyear Reports Drops in Q2 Sales, Units and Operating Income

Arnott Offers Air Struts for Range Rover

The Equipment Supply Company (ESCO) has announced two new Pro Series Trolley Jacks available in 2 ton and 3 ton lifting capacities.

The jacks feature a “double pump” design that raises the jack much quicker by utilizing the foot pedal lifting system. The “Lift & Twist” controlled lowering system uses a Two-Speed Action Release that allows the user to lower the vehicle with precision and controlled speed.

Other features include a built-in “Tools & Parts Tray” for convenience in storing parts, tools, and nylon wheels that will withstand constant use and will not damage finished shop floors.

The 2-ton version [Model #90520] is also one of the lowest profile jacks in the market at 2.95”. These jacks also include a padded handle for protecting vehicle finish from damage while jack is in use.

The Pro Series Trolley Jacks [Model #90520 & #90521] are available now wherever ESCO products are sold or visit www.esco.net.

Show Full Article