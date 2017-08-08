ESCO Introduces Pro Series Trolley Jacks

The Equipment Supply Company (ESCO) has announced two new Pro Series Trolley Jacks available in 2 ton and 3 ton lifting capacities.

The jacks feature a “double pump” design that raises the jack much quicker by utilizing the foot pedal lifting system. The “Lift & Twist” controlled lowering system uses a Two-Speed Action Release that allows the user to lower the vehicle with precision and controlled speed.

Other features include a built-in “Tools & Parts Tray” for convenience in storing parts, tools, and nylon wheels that will withstand constant use and will not damage finished shop floors.

The 2-ton version [Model #90520] is also one of the lowest profile jacks in the market at 2.95”. These jacks also include a padded handle for protecting vehicle finish from damage while jack is in use.

The Pro Series Trolley Jacks [Model #90520 & #90521] are available now wherever ESCO products are sold or visit www.esco.net.