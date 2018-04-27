Epicor Announces March Sweepstakes Winners

Epicor Software Corporation has named the latest winners in its monthly sweepstakes for automotive service businesses using the Epicor Integrated Service Estimator (ISE) parts-sourcing and service-estimating solution.

First-place winner Chris Price of Flagship FastLube, Waipahu, Hawaii, will receive an Innova 5160 CarScan PRO tool and second-place winner Dan Miller, Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Pinson, Ala., will receive an Innova 5100 CarScan ABS/SRS tool.

“The Epicor ISE solution is helping automotive service businesses save time creating estimates, generate additional revenue, and realize a range of other productivity-enhancing benefits,” said Stephen Gannon, senior director, automotive, product management and product development, Epicor. “The opportunity to win a free Innova scan tool is just one more compelling and exciting reason to use the solution.”

The sweepstakes, which continues through May 31, 2018, rewards automotive service providers using Epicor ISE with one free entry for each order generated and completed through the solution. Each month, Epicor will randomly select two winners to receive either an Innova 5160 CarScan PRO tool (First-Place Prize) or an Innova 5100 CarScan ABS/SRS tool (Second-Place Prize). A total of 12 scan tools will be awarded during the sweepstakes. Visit www.epicor.com/ISEsweeps for program rules and alternative form of entry.

The Epicor ISE solution is powered by the Epicor industry-leading replacement parts database, as well as popular repair and maintenance packages, an aftermarket flat-rate labor guide, OEM-recommended vehicle service intervals information, a VIN decoder, cross-reference parts database, and more. In addition, an optional, mobile “Smart Inspection” feature is designed to improve service bay productivity by allowing technicians to record the condition of key vehicle systems and components during comprehensive, guided inspections.

To learn more about the ISE solution and the sweepstakes promotion, contact your Epicor representative or visit www.epicor.com/ISEsweeps.