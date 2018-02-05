News/Top Shop Award
Top Shop Awards Tire Review Coats

Now in its 12th year, Tire Review Top Shop is bigger than ever. We are once again searching for the “best of the best” independent tire dealers in North America with its industry-leading Top Shop Awards program, presented by Coats.

The Top Shop Awards program spotlights independent tire dealers that best epitomize the key attributes and values of a highly successful business. Just take a look at last year’s winner.

Independent tire dealers in North America are eligible to enter the Top Shop contest. Dealers can nominate their own business, or others may nominate a tire dealer business.

Initial entry period closes May 1, 2018. Click here to enter.

Top Shop Winners and Finalists will be profiled in a special Top Shop section of Tire Review’s October issue. They will also receive prizes, equipment from Coats and an invitation to join the Top Shop winner’s circle at an exclusive Top Shop Summit in Nashville, September 2018.

