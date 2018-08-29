Ed Jones Returns to Bartec USA

Bartec USA welcomes back Ed Jones to their sales organization. The company, known for its TPMS diagnostic tools, has re-hired Jones as national sales manager for their eastern region. With a strong reputation as a successful leader in the automotive aftermarket, most recently with JS Products, he has rejoined the Bartec USA team, bringing with him his vast knowledge of TPMS, sales and customer support.

“Ed was integral part of our growth and success during his first tenure at Bartec, and we are looking forward to his assistance with the new opportunities that are ahead,” said Bartec CEO Scot Holloway. “Bartec has launched exciting new products and solutions for the aftermarket with many more coming, and we needed someone with an exceptional background. Ed is that guy!”

According to a release by the company, Jones has an in-depth background in TPMS coupled with extensive aftermarket acumen, which will mean a very smooth transition into the role as a national sales manager.

“Ed has a solid ability to manage sales, marketing and customer support with the right balance of sales and technical expertise, which is exactly what’s needed in today’s competitive market,” said Steve Long, Bartec’s director of sales.

Long’s 36 years of automotive aftermarket business experience including sales and marketing, product research and development and manufacturing. With over 20 years of experience in the tire supply and repair industry, and 11 years of TPMS experience, he has worked closely with numerous national tire retailers, automotive parts distributors, tire distributors and tire supply WD’s to develop products and programs specific to the tire and auto service shops. He has conducted hundreds of TPMS training dealer clinics nationwide since 2008 and is very effective at communicating this expertise to all levels of distribution.

Jones joins industry professionals Dennis Flanery and Kelly Nugent, led by Sales Director Steve Long, as part of that the company call an “A-Team” of TPMS sales professionals, along with a network of independent representatives and distributor partners.