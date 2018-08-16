eBay Motors Launches New Tools for Online Auto Parts Shopping

eBay Motors has added a new auto feature called Shop by Diagram, which lets shoppers use interactive schematics to determine which parts are necessary before purchase. The company is also launching the My Garage experience, which allows buyers to shop a personalized “virtual garage” of parts and accessories tailored to their vehicle.

According to eBay Motors’ Automotive DIY study, nearly half of consumers (49%) have mistakenly purchased a part either online or in store that was incompatible with their vehicle. With eBay’s algorithms, parts shoppers are connected to a catalog of over 80 million parts and accessories through visual diagrams and fitment data.

“More than half of all U.S. adults have tackled some sort of auto repair by themselves, and not knowing exactly which part they need can be one of the biggest obstacles to online parts shopping,” said Jay Hanson, COO and vice president of eBay Americas. “The new features we’re rolling out today eliminate the guesswork by helping people find and buy the specific part they need — even if they don’t know exactly what it is.”

eBay’s Shop by Diagram makes a car’s schematic diagrams interactive. Professional and amateur mechanics can use visual diagrams to shop for the exact part needed for a project. eBay technology combs through millions of listed parts that match the visual diagram for each vehicle, and eBay’s fitment technology will verify the year, make and model of the vehicle selected by the shopper, eBay Motors says.

The My Garage experience offers a custom storefront by saving the details of cars, trucks and motorcycles including year, make, model, trim level and engine type for shoppers to have streamlined access to the parts specific to their vehicle. When a shopper searches for any item, eBay will only surface items that fit the vehicles in their virtual garage.