May 5, 2017

East Penn Wins 2017 Receiver's Choice Award

Left to Right: Anne Coffin, Mark Hough, Ryan Bachman

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance honored East Penn with the 2017 Receiver’s Choice Award at the Auto Care Association’s Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) Knowledge Exchange Conference.

The award recognizes East Penn’s determination to progress best practice content management standards and provide exceptional, high-quality in Electronic Catalog Content, the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance said.

“With forward thinking and excellent communication, East Penn embodies exactly what content professionals want – excellent data that assists our members in outstanding customer service for technicians,” said Anne Coffin, director of information technology for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance.

The 2017 Receiver’s Choice Award honors organizations who produce exemplary content and are exhibit accuracy, completeness, timeliness, consistency, delivery, and communication.

 

