East Bay Tire Co., a wholesale and commercial tire dealer, announced the establishment of a permanent service location in Yuma, Arizona.

The company said the location will be staffed with veteran commercial service and sales professionals and will serve customers throughout Yuma County and the neighboring Imperial Valley in California. With the new location, the company will be able to expand its tire services including fleet service, 24-hour emergency assistance, tire foam filling and mobile tire press for solid forklift tires.

“East Bay Tire has had a presence in Yuma for several years,” said George Pehanick, East Bay Tire CEO. “Establishing a permanent service center will continue to help us maintain continuity with the customers and businesses that transition from the Salinas Valley to Yuma throughout the year,”

In addition, Adalino Figueroa, who has 24 years of tire industry experience, will manage the new service center. Figueroa has extensive experience in commercial and retail tire sales, tire service and managing wholesale tire programs. Prior to joining East Bay, Figueroa spent several years as West Coast Zone Manager for Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT) specializing in agricultural tire sales.

Founded in Oakland, California in 1946, East Bay Tire Co. has covered northern California and Hawaii for over 17 years. It’s in its fourth-generation of family ownership and carries brands like Michelin, Alliance, Goodyear, Dawg Pound Tires, BKT, Trelleborg, Toyo and more.