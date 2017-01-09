Early-Bird Pricing for Women in Auto Care Winter Conference Ends This Week

Early-bird pricing for the Women in Auto Care (formerly known as the Car Care Council Women’s Board) 2017 Winter Leadership Conference ends Jan. 13, 2017.

The conference will be hosted Feb. 15-16, at the Anaheim Marriott in Anaheim, Calif., in conjunction with the MACS Training Event and Trade Show.

Speakers at the conference include:

– Rhonda Waters, “Being Your Best Self: Leveraging Your Strengths to Drive High Performance in Work and Life.” (All attendees will receive a copy of the book “StrengthsFinder 2.0” along with an online assessment.)

– LinkedIn Coach, Marc Halpert

– Industry update from Karen Grant with NPD

– Fireside Chat with Judith Walter, 2017 Female Shop Owner of the Year

Additionally Women in Auto care is accepting donations for its silent auction fundraiser on Feb. 15. All proceeds go to the organization’s scholarship program. Contact Katy McQuiston to make a donation.

For more information, visit womeninautocare.org.