Dunn Tire to Sponsor Buffalo Bills’ Sideline Club

Dunn Tire has announced that it is partnering with Pegula Sports and Entertainment to sponsor the newly-named Dunn Tire Club, one of three 200-level sideline clubs that have undergone extensive renovations at the home of the Buffalo Bills this off-season.

“As a Western New York company, Dunn Tire is thrilled to partner with the Buffalo Bills and Pegula Sports and Entertainment to help provide a world-class stadium experience for the best football fans in the world,” said Robert Clark, managing director of retail operations, Dunn Tire.

Located in sections 229-232, the Dunn Tire Club will now provide upgraded, premium concessions options featuring many of New Era Field’s fan-favorite items such as LaNova Pizza. The entire space has been opened up to improve traffic flow for fans, and has created several new gathering spaces throughout with a variety of seating options. Video walls have also been moved to a centralized location, where fans will be able to keep an eye on the action. The Dunn Tire Club will also feature a Jim Beam Bourbon Bar, serving a variety of beer, wine and premium spirits with a focus on Jim Beam options.

Dunn Tire opened in Western New York in 1973, the same year the Bills played their first season at the stadium in Orchard Park.

“Coming together to watch the Bills is one of our community’s greatest traditions. Our partnership with the Bills organization allows us to play a role in that tradition on behalf of the same fans who have supported Dunn Tire for the past 45 years,” Clark said.

Established in 1973, Dunn Tire operates 14 retail locations across Western New York. In addition to a world-class selection of tires and tire-related services, including seasonal tire changeover, tire rotation, alignment, and flat tire repairs, Dunn Tire offers a full complement of automotive services. Customers can take advantage of on-site brake and battery services, oil and fluid changes and service, and New York State Inspection service.