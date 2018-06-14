Dunn Tire Raises Thousands for Veterans Assistance Group

Throughout the month of May, Dunn Tire raised $12,100 for military veterans as part of the “Stars for Heroes” program. Earlier this week, the Dunn team presented the record-setting check to WNY Heroes, a local veterans’ assistance organization, thanking the veterans in the New York and Pennsylvania area for their service.

During the campaign, customers at all 29 Dunn Tire locations of the 2016 Tire Review Top Shop Finalist tire dealership were able to purchase a special star in support of WNY Heroes. The month-long effort raised a total of $12,100, exceeding the company’s $10,000 goal and making it Dunn Tire’s most successful program to date.

Robert Clark, Dunn Tire’s managing director of retail operations, presented a check to representatives from WNY Heroes.

“The brave men and women of our military deserve our gratitude,” said Clark. “Through the incredible generosity of our Dunn Tire customers and our company contribution, we are thrilled to be able to extend a supportive hand to our community’s heroes.”

The stars were displayed throughout each Dunn Tire store during the campaign. Tuesday’s check presentation took place at Dunn Tire’s Main/Transit location in Williamsville, which raised $1,755, the most of any Dunn Tire location company-wide. In all, the 14 Western New York-area Dunn Tire locations raised more than $3,100.

“Without amazing community partners like Dunn Tire and so many others, WNY Heroes would not be able to provide programs for our Veteran families,” said WNY Heroes President & CEO Christopher Kreiger, Sr., who is an Iraq War Veteran. “We cannot thank Dunn Tire, their customers, families and friends enough for supporting WNY Heroes and for believing in us.”

Dunn Tire has a strong history with Western New York’s Veterans community. The company has now raised more than $40,000 for WNY Heroes through various fundraising efforts, and has previously partnered with others to provide local Veterans new, safe seasonal tires for their vehicles.