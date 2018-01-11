Dunlop Tire Approved for Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Dunlop’s Sport Maxx Race 2 has been approved by Porsche as original equipment for on-road use on the new 911 GT2 RS in the sizes 265/35 ZR 20 (99Y) XL and 325/30 ZR 21 (108Y) XL.

The successor to the Sport Maxx Race was developed together with Porsche to meet the performance requirements for its new 911 GT2 RS. The tire has excellent performance on dry surfaces and delivers ultimate track lap time for dedicated performance drivers, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., who owns Dunlop, said in a press release.