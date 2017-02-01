Dunlap & Kyle Tire Co. Partners with TreadHunter for Online Sales

Consumer-to-tire dealer online tire retailer, TreadHunter Inc., has partnered with wholesale and retail tire dealer Dunlap & Kyle Co., which also does business as Gateway Tire and Hesselbein Tire.

Through the partnership, Dunlap & Kyle Co. stores will have easy access to TreadHunter’s online tire marketplace, TreadHunter said. Retail tire shops involved in the agreement cover Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.

According to TreadHunter, Dunlap & Kyle, Gateway Tire or Hesselbein Tire retail customers can contact TreadHunter to join the deal and sell tires online.

“Working with Dunlap & Kyle is a great opportunity for both of our companies to bring an online tire marketplace solution to the enormous and fast growing online consumer who prefer to shop directly online,” said Greg Spence, TreadHunter CEO. “With a simplified registration, automated inventory updates, mobile app and a seamless integration with Dunlap & Kyle’s inventory we have a great partnership to drive more sales to these neighborhood retail customers.”

TreadHunter Inc. connects retail tire stores to consumers looking to buy tires on the internet, where dealers can sell tires from their inventory at the price they choose.