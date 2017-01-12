News/Tire Dealer
Driver Crashes into Oxnard Tire Shop

A car drove through the front window of an Oxnard, Calif., tire dealership on Sunday morning, leaving the driver with minor injuries and making a mess of the shop, local media reports.

According to authorities, the driver crashed into the window at AV Tire Service at 8:10 a.m., about an hour before the store opens. The mess left by the crash caused the owner to close business for the day in order to clean up the glass.

No customers or employees were inside the store at the time of the crash.

