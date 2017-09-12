Driven Brands Partners with Company Charity for Hurricane Relief

The Driven Brands Charitable Foundation (DBCF) has partnered with parent company Driven Brands’ retail automotive brands to help raise funds for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma relief through the American Red Cross. Participating companies include CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts, Maaco, Meineke Car Care Centers, Take 5 Oil Change and 1-800 Radiator & AC.

Franchisees, employees, vendor partners, and customers can visit the Driven Brands Charitable Foundation site or any of the participating brand websites to donate. Proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross relief efforts in both regions.

“Hurricane Harvey continues to have a devastating impact on Texas and Louisiana, while we are just seeing the impact on Florida,” said Noah Pollack, executive vice president and general counsel for Driven Brands. “Our thoughts are with our franchisees, their staffs and families in the storm zones and the millions of people whose lives have been disrupted by rain, wind and floods and who are now facing a lengthy cleanup and restoration.”