Drake Automotive Group Relaunches Carroll Shelby Wheel Brand

Drake Automotive Group has announced that they have entered an exclusive licensing arrangement with Carroll Shelby Licensing, and will begin to design, manufacture and sell wheels using the Carroll Shelby Wheel brand name.



“With the leading share of restoration parts offered for classic 1964-73 Mustangs and the demand for our Scott Drake Legendary Wheels, the move into the wheel space for late model Mustangs was a natural fit for our product portfolio,” said Keith Belair, CEO of Drake Automotive Group. “And given our long partnership and success with the Carroll Shelby brand as an official supplier for Shelby Performance Parts, we’re confident that Drake’s dealer network will be excited to offer the Carroll Shelby brand of wheels.”

The arrangement included patents around existing Carroll Shelby wheel designs like the CS-1, CS-40 and CS-70. In the coming months, Drake plans to introduce five new designs including one for the soon-to-be-launched and redesigned 2018 Ford Mustang. They will also extend into the Off Road and truck categories with wheels designed specifically for the iconic Jeep Wrangler and Ford F-150.



“Drake Automotive Group’s team is well positioned to help us continue growing the Carroll Shelby brand through this new program,” said M. Neil Cummings, CEO of Carroll Shelby Licensing. “We’re excited to bring high performance wheels for late model vehicles back to the market with Carroll’s name on them.”



The Carroll Shelby Wheel license represents the third in a series of targeted acquisitions by Huron Capital and Drake Automotive as they look to expand Drake presence across a broader spectrum in the off road and muscle car categories.