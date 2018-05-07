Doug Kershaw Named VP of BKT USA

BKT USA, Inc., the subsidiary of Indian companyBalkrishna Industries Limited, has promoted Doug Kershaw as the vice president of BKT USA, Inc. after his hiring as the associate vice president in January.

“We are very pleased with the addition of Doug to our BKT team. His extensive knowledge and experience throughout the industry brings value to the company,” said Rajiv Poddar, joint managing director of the Balkirshna Industries Ltd. India. “Doug has proven himself as an asset to the organization, and we have high hopes for the future of BKT USA.”

Kershaw has over 28 years in rubber, agriculture, construction and composites industries beginning with Dayco out of Dayton, Ohio. He worked for Camso for 13 years, most recently as the director of sales and marketing for the OEM, agricultural, and construction track division. He was also the east sales director at Trelleborg Wheel Systems in its industrial division.

“I am excited to join BKT as a world leader in tire manufacturing,” Kershaw said. “It is good to get back into the agricultural and construction markets.”