Double Coin Tire and China Manufacturer Alliance (CMA) have launched OTR, IND and TBR incentive programs, effective immediately.

“We appreciate our dealer principles and owners and wanted to say thank you by offering incentive programs we believe will continue to build confidence in the quality of Double Coin tires and grow their business,” said Tim Phillips, vice president of marketing and operations for Double Coin. “For our OTR dealer,s we’ve created a great way to earn a trip or cruise for two.”

The incentive for OTR dealers is titled “Get Off the Road and Around the World.” A dealer principal or owner can earn a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Costa Rica or a European cruise. The increased level of OTR and IND purchases determine the final destination.

“We’ve also created an incentive program called Put us to the Test. A selection of our popular TBR tires are available for a limited number of customers to put through a six-month test. By agreeing to be a part of the test, fleet customers can purchase four of our test tires at special evaluation pricing as well as receiving four free tires,” added Phillips.

Part of the program involves allowing a Double Coin sales rep to inspect the tires at installation, at month three and concluding at month six.

For more information about Double Coin Tires’ dealer and customer incentives, visit www.doublecointires.com/rewards.