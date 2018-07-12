Double Coin Tires Launches New Dealer Locator App

Double Coin Tires and CMA, a leading tire manufacturer and marketer, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Double Coin mobile application available for both Apple iPhone and Android smartphones.

The free Double Coin mobile application uses GPS (Global Positioning System) to provide users the ability to search for Double Coin dealer locations within their geographic location as well as a specified radius search or map route. Users can also call, share, email or get directions to a dealership at the click of a button.

“We have over 1,000 authorized Double Coin dealer locations to service our customers,” said Tim Phillips, vice president of marketing and operations for CMA. “This app provides an intelligent and time-saving way for a customer to find service and support wherever they are.”

The application also provides a tire inflation guide.

“Proper tire inflation is critical for the maintenance of your tires. It not only maximizes tire life, but improves tire performance and safety,” said Phillips. “Users are able to access recommended tire inflation pressures for all Double Coin tires 24/7.”

The app allows users to calculate tire load limits for dual and single axle applications based on tire size and pressure. The Double Coin mobile application is available for free download by visiting Google Play or the iTunes App Store.

For more information about Double Coin, visit www.doublecointires.com.