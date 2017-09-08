Double Coin Rolls Out IM105 Intermodal

Double Coin and CMA, have introduced their new IM105 Intermodal radial tire, an application-specific radial tire for intermodal container chassis providers, manufacturers and the intermodal freight industry.

“When a customer is buying a new chassis or refurbishing an old chassis, the IM105 is the perfect replacement for bias-ply tires – meeting both federal safety and fuel efficiency standards,” said Thomas Rozuk, CMA’s regional fleet manager. “The IM105 radial tire also delivers exceptional value that will benefit an intermodal operation.”

The Double Coin IM105 container chassis tire is a fuel-efficient, SmartWay verified and CARB Compliant low rolling resistant tire. The IM105 is engineered with additional ozone protection that lasts up to 12 years and is backed by CMA’s standard warranty. The IM105 is available in 2 sizes: 11R22.5 and 295/75R22.5, both with Load Range G and an 8.25 RIM listing.

For more information, visit www.doublecointires.com.